Alluvion Health works to help the homeless through its PATH Program

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, March 25, 2024, Alluvion Health announced the rejuvenation of its Project in Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) program with a new team of professionals.

Alluvion said in a news release that the PATH program reaffirms Alluvion Health's commitment to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, particularly those suffering from mental illnesses or co-occurring substance use disorders.

The PATH program offers services including outreach, engagement, case management, and service coordination. The program is designed to identify eligible individuals, assess their needs thoroughly, and connect them to a network of resources. This holistic approach ensures the delivery of essential services and support required by those experiencing homelessness.



Alluvion says that at the heart of the PATH Program is the commitment to uphold the dignity, privacy, and confidentiality of all patients and their families. By embracing a person-centered approach, the program aims to foster a supportive environment that encourages recovery and transition towards stability.

“Alluvion Health has always been at the forefront of addressing healthcare disparities in our community. The continued commitment to the PATH program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to identify and address gaps in healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Kevin Purinton, PATH Program Manager. “We believe that by providing comprehensive support to individuals experiencing homelessness, especially those facing mental health challenges, we can make a significant impact on their lives and the overall health of our community.”

For more information, call Alluvion at 406-454-6973, or send an email to Info@AlluvionHealth.org.