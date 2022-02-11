Alluvion is reducing hours at COVID drive-through testing site

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health said on Friday that beginning on Monday, February 14th, it will be adjusting its COVID drive-through testing hours of operation.

The testing site at Montana ExpoPark will now be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Alluvion said in a news release that the decision to reduce drive-through hours was not made lightly, and can be attributed to reduced volumes over the past five weeks, as well as increased access to at-home COVID testing kits.

Alluvion Health will soon be distributing free at-home COVID test kits and K-N95 masks; no date has been announced yet for when this will begin.

The Cascade City-County Health Department is currently offering free at-home COVID test kits; click here for details .

Alluvion Health will also host community vaccine clinics on February 16th and 23rd from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

You can also call Alluvion Health at 406-454-6973 to schedule an appointment to get a COVID vaccine.



