Alluvion offers free Hepatitis C and HIV testing

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health is partnering with the Great Falls LGBTQ Center to provide free monthly Hepatitis C and HIV testing.

Testing will take place at the Great Falls LGBTQ Center in the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art on the last Tuesday of every month from 3 PM - 6 PM.

Alluvion says that people who contract Hepatitis C might feel healthy even while they are able to transfer Hepatitis C to others through blood.

Additionally, early detection of Hepatitis C allows for early treatment before any serious complications such as chronic liver disease or cirrhosis develop.



TRENDING ARTICLES

