Alluvion takes new mobile health clinic on the road

VAUGHN — Inside Alluvion Health's mobile health clinic, you'll notice it's just what it sounds like: a doctor's office on wheels.

"We do have an exam bed here and we have everything else that we're going to need to help people. They can come in with an injury, they can come in if they're not feeling well," said Alluvion Mobile Rural Services director Kari Woods.

On June 6 in Vaughn, Alluvion kicked off a roadshow with the mobile health clinic

While this was the first time the clinic had been on the road, it was in use in Choteau for about a week and a half while Alluvion's clinic there was being remodeled.

"I think most people enjoyed it. it's compact as you can tell. We've got three state-of-the-art exam rooms on site as well as radiology (and) sterilization," Alluvion CEO Trista Besich said.

Alluvion's mobile dental clinic was also at the stop in Vaughn.

"One of the things that's really unique about Alluvion Health is our passion for whole person, whole life care. We are motivated to meet our patients where they're at," said Besich.

Appointments to be seen at the mobile health clinic can be made online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

"We take all insurance and if there's somebody that doesn't have insurance then we do have a scale that we (use) depending on income and family size," Woods said.

Providing health care and strengthening Alluvion's relationship with the community.

Alluvion plans to take the mobile health clinic to the communities it serves on a regular basis and plans to add a mobile autism clinic in the near future.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

