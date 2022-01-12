Watch
Alluvion will host a community vaccine clinic

MTN
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jan 12, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will host a community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, January 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Paris Gibson Education Center.

No appointment is necessary. Paris Gibson Education Center is at 2400 Central Avenue.

Flu vaccinations and COVID vaccinations will be offered to ages 5 and up. A parent/guardian must be present.

The clinic will offer the following vaccines:

COVID Vaccines

  • Pfizer (1st, 2nd, and booster doses)
  • Pediatric Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses)
  • Moderna (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
  • Johnson and Johnson (1st and booster doses)

Other Vaccines

  • Influenza Vaccine
  • Tdap Vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria)

The next community vaccine clinic will be on January 26 at Paris Gibson Education Center from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, call Alluvion at 406-454-6973, or click here to visit the website.

