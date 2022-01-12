Alluvion will host a community vaccine clinic

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will host a community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, January 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Paris Gibson Education Center.
No appointment is necessary. Paris Gibson Education Center is at 2400 Central Avenue.
Flu vaccinations and COVID vaccinations will be offered to ages 5 and up. A parent/guardian must be present.
The clinic will offer the following vaccines:
COVID Vaccines
- Pfizer (1st, 2nd, and booster doses)
- Pediatric Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses)
- Moderna (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Johnson and Johnson (1st and booster doses)
Other Vaccines
- Influenza Vaccine
- Tdap Vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria)
The next community vaccine clinic will be on January 26 at Paris Gibson Education Center from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information, call Alluvion at 406-454-6973, or click here to visit the website.