Alluvion will host a community vaccine clinic

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will host a community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, January 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Paris Gibson Education Center.

No appointment is necessary. Paris Gibson Education Center is at 2400 Central Avenue.

Flu vaccinations and COVID vaccinations will be offered to ages 5 and up. A parent/guardian must be present.

The clinic will offer the following vaccines:

COVID Vaccines



Pfizer (1st, 2nd, and booster doses)

Pediatric Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses)

Moderna (1st, 2nd and booster doses)

Johnson and Johnson (1st and booster doses)

Other Vaccines



Influenza Vaccine

Tdap Vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria)

The next community vaccine clinic will be on January 26 at Paris Gibson Education Center from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.