Alumni Club is now off limits to Malmstrom AFB military personnel

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force Base has placed the Alumni Club in Great Falls on its "off limits" list for military personnel.

A news release on Friday, April 1, 2022, says that the prohibition is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

Malmstrom said: "Off-limits means military personnel are prohibited from conducting business with and entering the premises of the Alumni Club. If the business is renamed or ownership transfers, the establishment will remain off-limits."

The reason for the prohibition, according to Malmstrom: "After reviewing criminal statistics provided by local law enforcement partners, it has been determined the establishment is unsafe for military personnel."



A Malmstrom spokesman told MTN News that the prohibition applies only to military personnel assigned to Malmstrom; it does not apply to Montana Air National Guard personnel.

The Alumni Club is located at 601 6th Street NW. It was the home of the Westside Vets Club for many years until closing in 2014; it reopened in late 2017 as the Alumni Club.

We will update you if we get more information.



