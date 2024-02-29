An update on projects at West Bank Landing in Great Falls

Over the last several years, numerous businesses have opened in the West Bank Landing area along Third Street NW in Great Falls, including restaurants (Qdoba, Jersey Mike's, 5 On Black), a healthcare clinic (Greater Good Health), a hotel (Springhill Suites), a fitness center (Peak Health & Wellness), a bank (Citizens Alliance Bank) - and more development is underway.



Jolene Schalper, senior vice president for the Great Falls Development Alliance (GFDA), said they are excited for the growth these current developments will bring to Great Falls.

“There are a lot of brands now, especially the fast casual brands, that are more healthy food options that are trying to come into our market,” Schalper said. “This gives them a location that is modern, that is newer, that has access to the entirety of Great Falls, easy access from downtown, there's a ton of people that live and work in the Riverview area and the Skyline area, so it's just a really great location.”

The West Bank Landing projects are a collaboration between the developer, the city, the county, GFDA and others that has been an ongoing project for several years.

“In 2008, the developers started with the courthouse and with the Staybridge and the restaurants over there, and then has just been able to continue to move the development this direction,” said Schalper. “In the future, there's plans for additional parcels, additional buildings, additional restaurants, so we're excited to see where this matures into this project in the next few years.”

Construction is well underway in the West Bank Landing area, which Schalper said is the next phase of the project. A couple businesses are already in the process of being built right now.

Schalper said, “We’re on to the next phase, where you're going to see an Extended Stay product from Marriott; that's the hotel that's going in right now, currently, that's more towards the riverside [and] you have Panda Express that is building their second location, [and] we can't wait to have that going.”

The Marriot's extension and Panda Express are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.