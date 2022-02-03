Animal Control Officers in Great Falls stay busy during the winter

GREAT FALLS — Reporter Lindsey Stenger went on a "ride along" with an Animal Control Officer in Great Falls on Wednesday.
All Animal Control issues are handled by the Animal Control Officers under the Great Falls Police Department.
Here is a list of some of the situations that Animal Control Officers handle:
- Animal Running at Large
- Found a stray and you want it picked up
- Animal Bite
- Bat Issue
- Animal Cruelty
- Animal Welfare Checks
- Dog Barking
- Explaining city animal ordinances
- Retrieve domestic animal remains
- Issuing special animal permits and monitoring compliance
To contact Animal Control, call Dispatch at 406-727-7688 and choose option #5. Click here to visit the Animal Control web page.