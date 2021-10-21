Apartment complex will be built near planned medical school in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Last week, Farran Realty Partners announced a partnership with Benefis Health System to build a 216-unit apartment complex neighboring Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The apartment complex will be located on a parcel of land across from Central Catholic High School on 18th Avenue South in Great Falls, the same street as Touro College.

“We want to help set up the Touro students for success, both in their time as students and in their future medical careers,” said John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health System, in a news release. “This apartment home complex will be tailored to students in its cost structure and in convenience, and we know it will be a quality development with Farran at the helm.”

The Touro facility took a big step closer to reality earlier this month with a ground-breaking ceremony.

MTN Ground-breaking ceremony held for medical school in Great Falls (October 6, 2021)



Touro said in July 2021 that it plans to accept 125 students each year and to educate them with affiliates in Montana as well as sending some students out of state for their clerkships and rotations, according to Dr. Alan Kadish, president of the Touro College and University System.

Kadish said classes could start in less than three years: "We're hoping to begin building in the next few weeks as soon as the permitting process is done and we're hoping to open in July of 2023."

The application process for the school's first class is expected to open in about 10 months. Click here to visit the Touro website .

MTN Approximate location of Touro college and apartments

Work is also underway for a new medical school in Billings; a ground-breaking ceremony was held earlier this week. Click here for details .

Farran also developed Talus Apartment Homes, a 288-unit apartment complex south of the main Benefis Campus in 2017, and is currently building the Arc Apartment Homes, a 216-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Division Road and Smelter Avenue.

