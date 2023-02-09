Applications are being accepted for a Municipal Court Judge in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls announced in a news release on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that applications are now being accepted for a Municipal Court Judge for Municipal Court Department B.

In December 2022, the Great Falls City Commission adopted an ordinance establishing a two court structure to accommodate the current criminal justice workload of the Municipal Court. The existing Municipal Court Judge position is designated as Municipal Court Department A, and the new Municipal Court Judge position is designated Municipal Court Department B.

This week the City Commission announced they will be seeking applicants for a Municipal Court Judge for Municipal Court Department B. The term of the appointment will expire on December 31, 2023, following election of a new judge at the November 7, 2023 Municipal Election. Filing for the 2023 Municipal Election begins on April 20, 2023 and continues through June 19, 2023. The successful judge candidate at the November 7, 2023 Municipal Election will serve an initial two (2) year term. Thereafter, Municipal Court Department B shall be subject to the four (4) year General Election cycle commencing in 2025.

To be eligible to apply applicants must meet the following requirements:



Be admitted, and in good standing, to the practice of law in Montana for at least three years prior to the date of appointment. [Montana Constitution, Article VII, Section 9]

Be a resident of Cascade County one year preceding appointment, and be a resident and qualified elector in the City of Great Falls at the time of his or her appointment. [MCA §§ 3-6-202, 3-10-204; OCCGF 2.3.030]

Shall become certified as provided in Mont. Code Ann. §§ 3-1-1502 and 3-1-1503, to assume the functions of that office

The Municipal Court Judge is responsible for the administration of Municipal Court Department B, maintaining a central docket of the court’s cases as well as setting cases for jury trial. The Municipal Court Judge also oversees court’s personnel and is responsible for all administrative issues related to the court.

The salary of the Municipal Court Judge is set by City resolution. A municipal court judge serving a first or partial term in the City of Great Falls Municipal Court will be set at $107,012.25. The Judge is an elected official for the City of Great Falls and receives a competitive benefits package, which includes health, vision, dental and life insurance and participation in Montana’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS).

Interest forms and resumes are due to the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, and are available online by clicking here , or in the City Manager’s Office. The City Commission will be interviewing the top candidates individually at an open meeting and anticipate having an appointment made by the first week of March.

For more information call the City Manager’s Office at 406-455-8450 or the City Clerk, Lisa Kunz at 406-455-8451.



