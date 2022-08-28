Watch Now
Arm-wrestlers compete in Great Falls

Posted at 11:31 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 01:38:45-04

GREAT FALLS — An arm-wrestling competition in Great Falls on Saturday, August 27, 2022, featured 18 athletes in nine contests. Each competition had a hundred dollars or more on the table, with a winner-take-all in a best out of five.

The event is the first of it's kind in our community, and what organizers hope to be the first of many.

The final match featured the top two pullers in Montana: Ben Brooks of Lewistown, and Chuck Young of Laurel. While it was back-and forth action, Brooks came out on top.

