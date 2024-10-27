GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools will conduct "Armed Intruder Training" on Friday, November 1, 2024.

The training will be conducted at 20 GFPS school, and involve an estimated 1,250 GFPS staff members.

All GFPS schools, campuses, and playgrounds will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; only GFPS staff and law enforcement officials will be allowed on property and in facilities.

Signs will be posted asking people to keep out of campus areas. Simulated gun shots and noises will be heard during the day.



GFPS said in a news release that it is implementing several proactive safety measures designed to protect students, staff, and visitors as part of its commitment to ensuring healthy, safe, and secure schools.

One aspect of the GFPS strategic plan is the provision of Armed Intruder Training in every school. In order to accommodate this training, all schools will be closed to students and visitors on Friday.

The agency said: "While we hope to never face an armed intruder situation, we believe in being prepared for any emergency. This training is a key part of ensuring that our staff and students know how to respond effectively if such a situation were ever to occur. The training will focus on empowering our staff with knowledge and strategies for protecting students, as well as working closely with Law Enforcment to ensure a coordinated response. We recognize that security includes not only prevention and preparedness for outside threats, but also fostering a positive and nurturing school climate."

The training will allow Great Falls Public Schools staff to put themselves in simulated situations involving school safety and active shooter threats.

The purpose of the training is to support staff in understanding the importance of school safety as well as having them react to these simulations inside of their schools.

Campuses are expected to open up after 3:30 pm and normal scheduled activities will commence.

