ArtsFest kicks off in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The fifth annual Great Falls ArtsFest kicks off this weekend. Organized by the Business Improvement District, it aims to beautify downtown Great Falls with murals.

Since its inception in 2019, the BID has found huge success in the annual event.

They found that businesses enjoyed having art on their exterior walls, and that the art also worked to improve safety in the alleyways.

This year, ten new murals will be installed in the next week in ten different locations, and for the first time there is an interactive walking tour to go with it.

“You can take a shot of the QR code or text, so you don’t have to download an app,” Kellie Pierce, director of the Business Improvement District, said. “Itt will take you on a tour of the murals. So if you’re looking at them and want to know more, it’ll have a conversation with you about the murals, about the history behind them, and it will lead you on a self-guided tour around downtown.”

The BID is a nonprofit that works to beautify downtown great falls. All their events are coordinated by the Downtown Great Falls Association, which will have live painting events this week.

The art painted will be auctioned off right after completion on Wednesday and Thursday night.

More information on ArtsFest can be found by clicking here.