GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) is set to host the third annual ArtsFest MONTANA mural festival in downtown Great Falls. The event begins on Sunday, August 8, and runs through August 13.

ArtsFest MONTANA set to return to downtown Great Falls

The agency said that ArtsFest MONTANA is about bringing people together through art by highlighting the talents of artists as well as bringing artists from around the continent as they have created "meaningful and impactful" murals around downtown Great Falls.

On Tuesday, NeighborWorks Great Falls CEO Sherrie Arey presented a check for $5,000 to the BID to help fund the event.

This year, the event will feature six artists with the installation of up to seven new murals on three downtown buildings.

Outside of a few guidelines - such as nothing that looks like graffiti and nothing that could be considered a sign - the artists can paint whatever they want.

"I do find that often the artists will work with our property owners to submit some sort of design and make sure that the property owner is on board with that design,” said Joan Redeen with the Business Improvement District. "Art is an incredible economic driver and folks will come to view the art. So that's also one reason why we bring artists in from other communities, because those artists have followings.”

The Kellergeist building and buildings on the 400 and 600 blocks of Central Avenue will be painted during ArtFest.