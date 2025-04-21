In the video below, Brianna Juneau reports on a a new restaurant called Asian Mix, which opened several days ago in Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

Asian Mix restaurant opens in Great Falls

The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

Owned by an Asian immigrant family Mi Keh and her husband, the pair share a heart for the Montana community and a passion for introducing and sharing culture through food.

“My husband and me, I’m thinking he can cook Chinese food and sushi and I can do Thai food, that’s why I give the name “Asian Mix” because we have to mix together,” explained Mi Keh.

The pair built the restaurant from the ground up, starting out with a food truck, opening a restaurant in Dillon, and eventually finding support in the Great Falls community to open up a second location.

People have already started lining up to get a taste of the new spot, praising both the food, and the inspiring story behind it. “I see the costumers love my food and the comments have touched my heart,” Mi Keh said. “I want to share my food to the community because they are very, you know, kind, lovely, and I want to be a part of family.”

That love and hard work is shown in every detail of Asian Mix, and Mi Keh didn’t waste a second thanking the community for their support. Her thankfulness moved her to tears as she explained her move to the United States.

She said, “I never dreamed I will have a house, and I never think I will have my own car to drive, and I never dreamed I would have my own restaurant. I don’t read and speak English very well so the support, the friends and community who got me here, it’s good.”

You can find Asian Mix near the mall food court across from Little Athens. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 -7 and 12-6 on Sunday.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-315-1247.

Soda Station - 1000 10th Avenue South (Unit 1)

The new Soda Station hosted a drive-through only grand opening on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and had strong turnout.

The website for the beverage-based business states: "The fizz never stops flowing and the flavors are always delicious. We cater to both soda enthusiasts and casual drinkers with our massive selection of classic and unique soda flavors."

MTN News

Soda Station is open M-Th 7:30a-8p; Fri 7:30a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; closed Sundays. From Memorial Day to Labor Day they stay open one hour later.

It is located inside the former Starbucks location across the parking lot from Cafe Rio. Soda Station also has several locations in Billings and Laurel.

MTN News

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom - 1101 Seventh Street South

Old Chicago opened on Monday, April 14, in the former Boston’s Restaurant location on Seventh Street South. Old Chicago offers pizza, calzones, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, and salads. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Old Chicago is at 1101 Seventh Street South in Great Falls.

Video from the grand opening - watch:

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom opens in Great Falls

reat Falls. The