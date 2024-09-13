Little Red Truck Vintage Market returns to Great Falls

In the video above, Tommy Lynch reports on the return of the Little Red Truck Vintage Market to Montana ExpoPark on Friday and Saturday (September 13-14).



Shannon DeRudder knows her fall fragrances. It comes from being a soy and coconut candlewax candlemaker for nearly 20 years.

“I can tell when something's not the right kind of scent and when something is,” said DeRudder, owner of Country Bumpkins and 406 Bum.

Twenty feet away is Kaleb Adler, who flips antiques with his wife through M & K Creations.

Adler said, “It’s a thing me and my wife started to pay for our wedding and we’ve just kind of continued doing it ever since.”

If any of this is of interest to you, look no further than the pink camper at the Expo Park. With 80 vendors at the Little Red Truck Vintage Market, you're sure to find something that you’ll love.

“We are a market for vintage antique artisan vendors, pantry goods,” said owner Janie Scheben. “It’s a very cottage industry type of businesses.”

This is the second year the market has stopped in Great Falls, and Scheben thinks it is here to stay.

“It was a very good start,” she said. “So we're here again this year and we'll plan to be here this time of year every year here going forward. I try to be in the same towns about the same time, so people can look forward to it and make it part of their annual event planning.”

The market runs on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, and Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Adler loves the merchandising aspect of these markets, trying to sell pieces in context for his customers.

DeRudder loves seeing satisfied customers return: “People don't really know about my candles, but when they come in and they've bought one before, they always come back.”

The market makes for a great way to kick off the fall season, one candle or piece of furniture at a time. Click here for DeRudder’s 406 Bumpkins and 406 bum, and here for M and K Creations.

Admission on Friday is $10 (this also gets you in free on Saturday). Saturday admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information about the event, click here.