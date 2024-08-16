'Back 2 School Blast' gets Great Falls kids ready for new academic year

GREAT FALLS — The third annual Back-to-School Blast took place in Great Falls on Friday, August 16th.

Various community organizations came together to distribute more than 1,500 stuffed backpacks, free food, and more.

Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for United Way, said this is one of her favorite events they do each year.

“This is a pretty exciting event because we have nonprofits from across our community. United Way partners with Alliance for Youth, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, the Realtors Association, and so many more organizations,” said Skornogoski. “We [all came] together, working year-round, to make this event happen.”

This year, more than 18,000 items were donated during “Stuff the Bus” which helped contribute to making the Back-to-School Blast possible and allowed United Way to make the 1,500 stuffed backpacks they gave away to students for free.

The event included free haircuts for kids, clothing and toiletry items, and showcased the various services offered in Great Falls and throughout the school district.



Sports physicals and immunizations, hygienic products, free wellness checks and more was also offered to attendees at the event.

“There are 20 different vendor tables there that provide innumerable services for kids so that they can be ready to go back to school,” Skornogoski said.

Hundreds of families lined up outside the Civic Center and at the various resource booths inside, anxious to get their supplies for the new school year.

“What I love about these events is really our community coming together and people giving what they can to help kids in our community,” added Skornogoski.