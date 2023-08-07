Coming up: Back To School Clinic in Great Falls

The Cascade City-County Health Department will host a Back To School Clinic on Wednesday, August 9, 20232, at the Four Seasons Arena in Montana ExpoPark.

The Great Falls Clinic Hospital will provide physicals needed to participate in school sports - the first high school practices start just a few days later.

$30 is billed to your insurance. If you don't have insurance, the cost to patients is $15 and Care Van will cover the other half

CCHD will provide all the immunizations children might need for the school year: polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, HPV, meningitis, and more.

If you don't have insurance, immunization costs will be covered by Care Van.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the CCHD at 406-454-6950, or health@cascadecountymt.gov.



