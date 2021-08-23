Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls Rescue Mission hosts annual back-to-school rally

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Poster image (3).jpg
Poster image (4).jpg
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:32:54-04

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Rescue Mission hosted its annual back-to-school rally on Sunday.

Back-to-school rally at Great Falls Rescue Mission

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere