Teachers try to reduce back-to-school shopping costs

Posted at 5:56 PM, Aug 05, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The average American family spends more than $800 dollars on back-to-school shopping - most of that going toward clothing, shoes, and electronics.

School supplies are part of that annual expense, too, and teachers try to keep that cost as low as possible.

Kami Bramlette, a teacher at Riverview Elementary School, does what she can to keep costs low.

She explained, “We have eliminated the big erasers and eliminated things we just did not find necessary.”

She also steers clear of making the students buy specific brands that can get pricey.

Great Falls has several organizations working to help with back-to-school supplies, such as the Great Falls Rescue Mission - click here for details.

