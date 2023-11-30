Banff Film Festival returning to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Ski Patrol is bringing back the popular Banff Mountain Film Festival. The annual fundraising event features short films, including films about national parks and extreme sports.

Great Falls Ski Patrol member Justin Grohs explained, "It's the primary fundraiser for Great Falls Ski Patrol. It's a volunteer organization that helps Showdown Ski Area provide medical rescue services. There's an actual film festival in Banff that goes for several days where numerous films are selected and put into the winner pile. They put together different packages of film collections and send those to hosts like the Great Falls Ski Patrol. We select what package we want and show that on the date we schedule to show the films."

Grohs noted of the Ski Patrol: "We're volunteer. However, we do have some operational costs for first aid equipment, training, and what-not. The fundraising we do for the Banff Mountain Film Festival helps cover those costs we have."

The film festival will be the Great Falls High School auditorium on January 12th, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here to visit the Great Falls Ski Patrol website.

