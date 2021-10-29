Banff Mountain Film Festival returning to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Ski Patrol is bringing back its popular Banff Mountain Film Festival fundraiser in person on December 15 at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

The fundraiser was virtual in 2020 because of COVID, and there will also be a virtual option for the 2021 festival.

To allow for some social distancing, only 1,000 tickets will be available for the in-person event.

The festival features short films, including films about national parks and extreme sports.

Great Falls Ski Patrol member Justin Grohs said the group hopes to raise between $10,000 and $14,000.

MTN Great Falls Ski Patrol member Justin Grohs

"This year, Banff has configured things a little bit differently. They're sending a pre-packaged production to us. We typically did this show in November but it's not going to be ready in November so we scheduled December 15 at the Mansfield Theater,” said Grohs.

Tickets are available at the Mansfield Theater and online , or at the following businesses:



Big Horn Outdoor Specialists

El Comedor

Kaufmans Menswear

Skiers Edge