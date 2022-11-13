Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Great Falls in December

The Great Falls Ski Patrol is bringing back the popular Banff Mountain Film Festival. The festival features short films, including films about national parks and extreme sports.

Great Falls Ski Patrol member Justin Grohs stated, "It's the primary fundraiser for Great Falls Ski Patrol. It's a volunteer organization that helps Showdown Ski Area provide medical rescue services ... There's an actual film festival in Banff that goes for several days where numerous films are selected and put into the winner pile. They put together different packages of film collections and send those to hosts like the Great Falls Ski Patrol. We select what package we want and show that on the date we schedule to show the films.

Grohs said they hope to show films that surround skiing and boarding as well as mountain biking, kayaking, and mountaineering. There is also cultural films from around the world that they hope to show."

"It's a very enjoyable event," Grohs said. "It's a great way to kick off the winter sports season. It's the first time in a while where a lot of winter sports advocates see each other. The films get everyone in the mood for the winter sports season. We appreciate the support from the community and folks buying tickets and having a great time at it."

This year's festival usually takes place at the Civic Center in Great Falls. This year, it will be held at Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School on Friday, December 9th, starting at 7pm. Doors will open at 6pm. Tickets cost $20 per person.

You can buy tickets from Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, or through Great Falls Ski Patrol website .

