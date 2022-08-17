Stepping up to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — Several banks and credit unions are working to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank through August 27 by collecting money and food.

This is an annual event that brings in thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food; their goal is to raise $10,000 during the 2022 event.

"We're going to need it. Fall's coming up and school's going to be starting here pretty soon, so we're going to have to actually basically fill the need,” said Doug Perrin, the food bank's warehouse manager.

Lael Humble of Montana Credit Union said, "Last year was our first year participating in the food bank challenge and we had a great turnout from our members. We were able to fills several barrels for the food bank. We’re committed to the community of Great Falls and part of that is reaching out to those who need assistance.”

Perrin said the food bank is most in need of fruit, chili, and canned pasta.

The participating banks and credit unions are:



Bravera Bank

Citizens Alliance Bank

Opportunity Bank of MT

First Interstate Bank

Family First Credit Union

First Liberty Federal Credit Union

Montana Credit Union

Russell Country Federal Credit Union

Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be dropped off at any of the participating banks and credit unions. For more information, call 406-452-9029.



TRENDING ARTICLES

