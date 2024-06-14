'Bargain Bazaar Benefit' for Breast Cancer Awareness

BLACK EAGLE — The nonprofit Breast Cancer Awareness is hosting a Bargain Bazaar where you can find everything from books and clothes to their signature “Bears That Care for Cancer” Cherished Teddies.

The nonprofit’s focus is on a breast cancer awareness book they put together with the help of the Great Falls Clinic and Benefis.

The 16-page book takes people through the stages of breast cancer and helps them know what to expect after their diagnosis.

In September, Breast Cancer Awareness hosted their annual art gala fundraiser, where the money raised went to paying for the books to be printed. Now, the Bazaar will help pay for distribution.

“It gives a new person diagnosed information about the tests that will be coming up, just little things to expect,” said Gretchen Swift, volunteer with Breast Cancer Awareness. “That’s really important when you’re diagnosed with cancer because it’s the big unknown, scary cloud.”

The Bazaar will be at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday from 9am until 3pm with extra bargain prices from 3pm to 5pm.

More information can be found hereor you can call Chairman of Breast Cancer Awareness Hope Good at 406-868-9649.