'Barking Lot' at the Great Falls Animal Shelter on Saturday

Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:30:55-04

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will host a “Barking Lot” event on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm.

This event is open to the public and free to attend; there will be items for purchase, including scratching posts, food/water bowls, collars, and leashes.

The drop-in event will feature dog play groups and also food trucks.

Purple Gold and Taqueria Ibarra will be selling food and donating part of their proceeds to the animal shelter.

Anyone who stops by to complete an adoption application during the Barking Lot event will receive a voucher for a free adoption during the Empty The Shelters event, which will be from May 2nd through May 7th.

The Barking Lot event will be at the Great Falls Animal Shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE). For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the event page.

