Reward offered after baseball field vandalized in Great Falls

Don Olson Field in Great Falls was vandalized overnight.

It's located at 1134 17th Avenue South.

Someone drove over the infield grass, pitcher's mound, and infield.

A reward is being offered by the Electric City Baseball Association for information that leads to identifying whoever caused the damage.



Jon Boutiler, president of the ECBA, shared the following message on Facebook:

Choosing to purposely damage a field of youths’ hard work and dedication to baseball will not be ignored. A police report has been filed and whoever did this to our youths’ joy for baseball today will be prosecuted and held accountable.



We have a wonderful day of baseball weather today and it has now been damaged by a joy ride from someone. We will work to find who did this. Our youth deserve for us to find it.



Great Falls, we can do better and any information on this would be greatly appreciated. If you are able to help, a $1,000 reward will be offered. Thank You.



If you would like to help , Don Olson fields will be full of Youth playing baseball today. We can’t be stopped.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8599, or click here to contact the ECBA.

We will update you as we get more information.