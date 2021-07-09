GREAT FALLS — Alliance For Youth hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new basketball court at its Youth Resource Center (3220 11th Avenue South).

Basketball court unveiled at Alliance For Youth

Alliance For Youth director Kristy Pontet-Stroop said kids have been getting a lot of use out of it since it was finished.

"We have great programs and services and fun things they can do in the building, but we want them to also be outside and active and basketball's a great way. There's other things that the court gets used for, too. They're putting their scooters on here and their skateboards,” Stroop said.

"We like to get behind community events, we like to get behind people such as the Alliance for Youth that are trying to do so much for the kids,” explained Wendy Lee, the event coordinator for Scheels Sporting Goods, which helped pay for the project.

With the court finished, the organization is now focused on painting murals inside the youth center and finishing the youth center’s kitchen.