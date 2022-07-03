Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts is hosting a silent art auction

Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts in Great Falls is hosting their third annual silent art auction through July 4th.

The auction features artwork done by students. 50% of the proceeds from this auction will go to their art program, enabling them to buy the supplies their students need for class. The other 50% goes straight to the artist.

Rules for the Silent Art Auction:



Locate the art piece/s that you want to bid on.

Find the # of the piece on the name plate for the piece.

Locate the paper that corresponds with that #.

Write in your silent bid.

All winners will be notified at the end of the auction Tuesday July 5th.

Make note of the starting bid.

Make note of the increase bid increments.

Please make sure to leave a good contact phone# with voicemail set up.

Marcy Kilpatrick who works the Director of Art and Theater for the school said, "Every year, I have my students, who are learning all about art, and I give them the opportunity to actually create compositions, and I pull from those compositions, and we hang it on the wall. Some of it is my kids' art, who are 7 and up, and I also have a class of adult artists this year that are also being featured."