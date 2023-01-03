Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing

The Bed Bath & Beyond store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will soon close permanently.

The retail shop has been open in Great Falls for more than 15 years, selling bedding, kitchen appliances and gadgets, bathroom items, and more.

The chain announced in September 2022 that it was going to be closing scores of stores across the country due to budget constraints, but at the time, the Great Falls store wasn't one of them.

But several weeks ago, the Great Falls put up signs stating that it is closing.

An employee told KRTV today that at this point there is no official closing date, but expects it to be in March 2023.

