Bella Dea Rescue Foundation works to help all kinds of animals

GREAT FALLS — Bella Dea Rescue Foundation has been an ally to animals in Great Falls for 25 years. It is a multi-species rescue that is a state-approved public charity.

“Our organization is open to help the community 24/7. If you need help with feeding guidance or if you find yourself in a situation where you need financial support to help purchase feed or with vetting. We even help with evacuations, we have helped people in the past evacuate with flooding or fire. Just don’t let your pride get in the way,” said Angielynn Yonce, founder of Bella Dea Rescue Foundation.

In 2020 Bella Dea rehabilitated more than 250 animals and estimates having helped thousands of animals through the years working with the Montana Department of Livestock and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office with placement.

“Everybody including animals needs someone to believe in them and the ones that come to us have been failed by humans at some point in their life. They’re worth it, they just need a chance to be loved and to be healthy and thrive and go on and find families of their own that are going to love them as much as we do and show that rescues aren’t worthless,” she said.

Though Bella Dea is focused more toward horses and burros, they have helped dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks, llamas, and many more. Bella Dea is currently home to 36 rescues.

Angielynn has a passion for animals and offers this message to the community: "Don’t give up on your animal, they’re not going to give up on you. If you find yourself in a tough spot then ask for help. If it’s not something we can help you with or another agency then consider re-homing them. Don’t let them get to the point of being severely emaciated or standing out in a field with 14-inch long hooves or whatever the case may be, just do the right thing.”