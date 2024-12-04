GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System in Great Falls has opened a new endoscopy laboratory to handle the increasing need for colonoscopies with the rise of colon cancer and other illnesses.

Benefis Health System unveils new Endoscopy Laboratory

“This is a new space we'll have up on the fifth floor of our South Tower,” said Kaci Husted, Benefis Health System spokesperson.

Husted explained that the renovation project took nearly a year and a half and cost $13 million, but the larger rooms and better technology are worth the time and investment.

“This is a 20,000 square foot space, so it took quite a bit of time to renovate,” Husted said.

With the guidelines for colonoscopies changing to include more people, demand is high. The new laboratory will help Great Falls citizens stay on top of their endoscopy checks.



“It also is going to reduce wait times for patients to get their tests done, which results in better outcomes for them and ultimately more patients that we're able to see as well,” Husted said.

The new space also holds a Bronch Lab and will be the home of other endoscopy procedures. Days into opening, the hospital is already seeing the benefits.

“They moved into the space over a long weekend and were able to move all their patients over here for Monday morning,” Husted said.

Benefis has also doubled their number of gastroenterologists from two to four.