Great Falls hospital will conduct open interviews next week

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health Sytem in Great Falls will conduct open interviews from noon until 3 p.m. on Monday, February 7, and from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.

Interviews will be held in the E.L. Weigand Conference Room on the second floor of Benefis' South Tower at 1101 26th Street South.

Benefis recruiter Ashley Ragas estimates that as of February 2, there were between 15 and 20 positions that needed to be filled in various departments, including food service, housekeeping, and medical billing.

Starting pay is $15 an hour and some positions, Ragas said, will make on-the-spot offers during the open interviews.

"I think with anyone right now staffing is a challenge. We are growing as well, so a lot of our positions are vacant due to the growth within our organization but also just being able to keep up with the patient census that we have and keeping our patients safe and our hospital and facilities clean,” Ragas said.