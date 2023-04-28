Benefis recognized for honoring organ donors (video)

LifeCenter Northwest (link) recently honored Benefis Health System in Great Falls with an "Outstanding Hospital Achievement Award." The organization presents the award annually to one hospital that demonstrates “impressive outcomes, strong and effective processes, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of both donor families and transplant recipients.” Click here to learn more about organ donation.

