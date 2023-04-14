Benefis set to debut new technology in Cath Lab

Benefis Health System in Great Falls is pioneering a medical first, not just in Montana or the country, but the entire world.

As part of a $6 million dollar imaging equipment upgrade, they will be the first to use an Artis Icono device in their hybrid Cath Lab, which serves as both a catheterization lab and an operating room.

It was produced by Siemens Healthineers and will allow for more efficient work to be done on a patient, saving time and effort for staff.

Benefis staff have been training with the new equipment, which features cutting-edge technology, and will provide them more room and the latest technology while treating patients.

"We are super excited to be able to use this equipment," Benefis executive vice president Forrest Ehlinger said. "It's an honor to say we're the first. It's going to provide them cutting edge technology to take care of all of our patients, as well as give them more room to move freely and provide the best care possible. We're really super excited to be able to finally bring this technology to patients and really move us ahead to the next level of care."

Benefis will be using the Icono to treat patients starting next week.



