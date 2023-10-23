Benefit held for Great Falls woman battling cancer

Great Falls resident, Sarah Mitchell, was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. On Sunday evening, a benefit was held for her, and the community come together in support of her.

“It was too late, and it had spread too much for them to do surgery,” said Sarah. “I’ve been doing chemotherapy for five weeks and I have one week left of chemo, and I will have done 35 external radiations and 5 internal surgery radiations when we’re done with chemo.”

Some of Sarah’s good friends wanted to help in any way they could and decided to organize this benefit to help raise funds for the Mitchell family to put towards medical bills and any other financial needs they might have during this time.

The benefit included a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, food, and other items for purchase to raise funds.

Sarah’s daughter, KaiAsha, said it has been a huge blessing to see how many people are supporting them and helping them to get through this.

“My mom is the rock of our family, and she just does so much and cares for everyone around her,” said KaiAsha. “Finding out about her cancer was really hard, but because she cares so much about other people, immediately all the help and support poured in.”

The benefit showed just how much support the community, her family and her friends have for Sarah as she fights through this.

“Everybody that we knew seemed to want to help out and it's been a huge community coming together,” said Jan Michaelson, Sarah’s mother.

Click here if you would like to help Sarah.

