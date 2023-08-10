Beyond The Badge: Jordan Aliperto

We recently began a new series to highlight the law enforcement and first responders of our region. We call it “Beyond the Badge.” Not only do these men and women put their lives on the line to protect and preserve our public safety, often they achieve remarkable things away from their chosen field or perform acts of courage not typically included in their job description - literally beyond the badge.

When times are hard, parents will do almost anything to protect their children - one woman in Great Falls was even willing to go as far as breaking the law.

But amid an ethical dilemma, she found a sympathetic and compassionate fellow community member in the form of a Great Falls police officer.

Jordan Aliperto has been with the Great Falls Police Department for about a year and a half. But in that short time, he’s already made a difference.

Recently, he was dispatched to a shoplifting call at a supermarket. When he arrived to investigate, he found a woman speaking with store officials who decided not to press charges.

“She talked to me about her one-year-old who was sick and needed medication,” said Aliperto. “She couldn't afford to pay for it and such. She figured her baby had to get some medication, so she's going to try and steal it even if she couldn't afford it.”

Jordan paid for the medication out of his own pocket. His actions didn’t surprise his commanding officer.

“He's a very humble person and I don't think he really wanted anyone to know about it,” said GFPD Sergeant Thomas Lynch. “I actually learned about it from another officer who in confidence told me what he had done.”

“I just happened to be the officer that day and our guys would do the exact same thing that I did,” said Aliperto.

The 23-year old Great Falls High School graduate knows the challenges that come with raising a child. He and his wife are parents to a one-year-old boy.

As a former Cascade County Detention Officer, he knows the challenges that come with law enforcement. He also relishes the rewards.

“Then there's other times where you get an opportunity like this to really help out a citizen in your community,” said Aliperto. “You can tell it affects their lives and it's for the better.”

His commitment to community is nothing new, and it’s not just the police department that’s taking notice.

“This is not the first time he’s been recognized for something similar to this,” said Lynch. “He kind of went above and beyond in an investigation and knowing that he was a new first time father, they decided to actually make a quilt for him.”

It’s a dedication that shows no signs of slowing down.

“I love coming to work every day and just the atmosphere and the camaraderie of everybody that you work with, it just really builds another family relationship,” said Aliperto.

