Big Dipper Ice Cream opens in Great Falls

The ownership group which brought Enbar and The Block to downtown Great Falls has officially opened its newest business venture - Big Dipper Ice Cream.

Big Dipper Ice Cream (website) has been serving sweet treats in Montana since 1995.

Known for their hand-dipped ice cream, it's a crowd-pleaser around the state with locations in Missoula, Helena, and Billings, and it has been featured on both Good Morning America and USA Today.



The ice-creamery is at the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue, in the former site of Colored Snow in downtown Great Falls.

It is open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Adjacent and connected to the creamery is a separate business venture called Sidequest arcade bar, which opened several weeks ago.

Sidequest arcade-bar opens in Great Falls

It features retro retro video games such as Pac-Man, pinball machines, and air hockey.



It's been rumored for quite a while - and now we have confirmation that Wendy's is building a second restaurant in Great Falls.

A spokesperson for Wentana LLC - the Montana-based franchisee - told KRTV on Friday that the new location will be at 139 Northwest Bypass.

It is located between Domino's Pizza and the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.

Construction got underway several days ago, and they are already beginning the hiring process for the new store.

The spokesperson said that they are shooting for a grand opening in September 2024.

Wendy's first Great Falls location is at at 806 Tenth Avenue South.

