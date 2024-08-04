GREAT FALLS — Big Lots is closing its Great Falls store. The company announced the closing on its website, and large signs announcing the closure are displayed in the windows of the store.

It is located at 1200 Tenth Avenue South, attached to the east end of Holiday Village Mall.

It opened in October 2011.

The retailer, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has announced plans to close dozens of stores across the country in the coming months.

David Sherman Big Lots store in Great Falls

There are nearly 1,400 Big Lots stores nationwide.

The Columbus Dispatch reports: "The discount retailer did not release a list of closing stores, but its website as of mid Friday lists 293 locations as closing soon with a banner touting an up to 20% off sale at the top of the screen."

Big Lots currently has three stores in Montana - the other two stores are in Helena and Billings.

Last month, Big Lots announced that the Helena store will also be closing.

The closing date of the Great Falls and Helena stores has not yet been announced.

