Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Big sales for Great Falls marijuana shop

items.[0].videoTitle
Big sales for Great Falls marijuana shop
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 19:55:29-05

GREAT FALLS — The first day of legal sales of recreational marijuana in Montana meant big business for a Great Falls retailer on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The Montana law allows for people over the age of 21 to purchase up to one ounce of marijuana with a 20% state sales tax added to the purchase.

Marijuana businesses will only be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montanans will be allowed to have two mature plants and two seedlings in their home.

Public consumption of marijuana can get you a civil penalty, and driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader