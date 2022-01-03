Big sales for Great Falls marijuana shop

GREAT FALLS — The first day of legal sales of recreational marijuana in Montana meant big business for a Great Falls retailer on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The Montana law allows for people over the age of 21 to purchase up to one ounce of marijuana with a 20% state sales tax added to the purchase.

Marijuana businesses will only be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montanans will be allowed to have two mature plants and two seedlings in their home.