Big Sky Bus Lines is hiring school bus drivers

GREAT FALLS — As a new school year approaches, Big Sky Bus Lines will host an “open house” in order to encourage people to sign up to drive school buses in Great Falls.

During the event, attendees will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus.

The agency says: “We’ll show you that even though it’s a big bus you can drive it.”

The event will be on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 9am until 3pm at CMR High School.

Big Sky Bus Lines says that they offer paid, in-house training through the entire CDL process for new hires.

For more information, call 406-454-1283, or click here to visit the website.

