Big Sky Bus Lines wants to hire more drivers

BLACK EAGLE — Big Sky Bus Lines is planning to hire new drivers to help bring kids to and from school for the upcoming school year.

“We'll take just about anybody who's interested in driving kids and likes to drive a vehicle,” said Barbie Stucker, General Manager of Big Sky Bus Lines.

Big Sky Bus Lines is looking for five to 10 additional drivers for their school bus and motorcoach lines, and no experience is necessary.

“We do a full training regime with a new hire, so if they don't have a CDL we help them get the CDL,” Stucker said, “So that would mean learning how to drive the bus, learning what student management has to deal with, dealing with the schedule. So we train them from the very beginning to the very end.”

The job is a split-shift job, leaving you free during the middle of the day.

“Morning, it's usually 6:30 to 8:30ish. Afternoon, 2:30 to 4:30,” Stucker said, “All nights, holidays, weekends off. Summers off.”

Take Bill Cox, who has been driving for 15 years.



“I'd say, go for it. It's a good job,” Cox said.

Cox started driving when he got bored of retired life, and finds that the split-shift is perfect for him.

“Split shift is great,” Cox said, “I get done, head straight for the golf course, grind out 18 holes, go home, have some lunch, maybe mow the lawn or wash the car and come back up for a second shift. Can’t be better.”

Cox likes helping the kids, and says that discipline is not as difficult as one might expect.

“Well, you definitely have to be in charge and you have to let them know that you're the one that's calling the shots,” Cox said, “…It's all about safety and following the rules.”

If you’re on the fence about applying, Big Sky Bus Lines has an open door policy for those looking to learn more.

“Well, I think they should come in and talk to us and maybe talk to a driver or two to see what their experience is,” Stucker said, “Because most people like the job.”

You can contact Big Sky Bus Lines at 406-454-1283, by clicking here, or stopping by at 2920 15h Street, Black Eagle, MT, 59414.