Big Sky Managed Care in Great Falls will be offering COVID vaccine

GREAT FALLS — Big Sky Managed Care in Great Falls (900 13th Avenue South) will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public starting April 1st. As of Friday, the pharmacy is accepting appointments.

Governor Greg Gianforte declared earlier this month that any Montanan age 16 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine beginning on that day.

Big Sky Managed Care has been working with care facilities across the state since December 2020 to get people vaccinated, and now wants to make the vaccine available to anyone.

"We also want to be able to take care of our community. We obviously are still a community pharmacy, we're owned locally here out of great falls, and (we) just want to take care of the locals Cascade County residents and hopefully be able to expand it into other counties across the state,” said Matt Mills, president of Big Sky Managed Care.

As of Friday, the pharmacy has the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for people 18 and older. Mills said the pharmacy was working on getting some doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and was also working with some businesses to set up vaccine clinics in the area.