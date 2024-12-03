'Bikers for Kids in Need' asks for help with Angel Tree program

Bikers for Kids in Need will be serving more than 400 children in the community this holiday season, but they need more ‘Secret Santas’ to help them reach their goal.

'Bikers for Kids in Need' needs help for Angel Tree program

President and founder of Bikers for Kids in Need, Pam Howard, said, “We realize that times are tough for everybody, but we also know what Christmas is all about, and Christmas is all about giving.”

“It's just fun in general to turn around and take a tag and know that you're doing something special,” said Howard.

Howard said they have been doing the Christmas angel trees for seven years, and each year the need continues to grow.



“Unfortunately, when we do our tree, most of the kids are asking just for winter gear, warm clothes, hygiene products, you know, not your typical Christmas list that you see from a child,” Howard explained.

She said they are one of the only programs whose trees serve kids of all ages, from 0 to 18 years old. They will also be delivering full unprepared Christmas meals when they deliver the gifts, to ensure these families don’t go hungry this holiday season.

They are needing more community members to help with the remaining 47 families’ tags.

The Motorcycle Clubs that are involved in bringing the 2024 Meal and Toy run are:



Barrons

CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association)

Galloping Goose

Hermanos (Great Falls & Electric City Chapters)

Horde

NumbSkullz

Servants for Christ (Set Free)

Tenacious Dames

USVMC

Warrior Creed

The Wraith

“The items that they need are listed on the back and their sizes are listed on the back; then you go where you choose to shop for them, you get the stuff, you wrap it. If it takes one box that’s cool, if it takes more than one box, just make sure that you tag it with their name from Santa Claus,” said Howard.

MTN News

The angel trees are located at Scheels and Go! Calendars Toys & Games inside the Holiday Village Mall on 10th Avenue South.

Howard added, “These youth, they'll remember this. They will remember that somebody that they don't even know, cared that much about them to spend the time to go do it, you know, and you just impacted a youth in your community that doesn't even know you.”

All tags must be returned with the gift items by December 14th to either location.