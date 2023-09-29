Bison Pride: GFHS homecoming parade

GREAT FALLS — It was all blue and silver in Central Avenue as Great Falls High School conducted its annual homecoming parade.

The parade featured floats carrying students from various organizations ranging from Drama Club to Indigenous Club.

"It was lots of fun," said GFHS Junior, Morgan Wasson. "I really liked participating in all of the traditions and dressing up. It is one of my favorite weeks of the whole year."

This year's homecoming was "Bison Animation." Events consisted of a color run, royalty assembly, and a Bison Barbecue.

GFHS Senior, Madysen Hammond said, "Homecoming is great, especially at the end because during the week, everyone dresses up and participates in different categories at the school. It's just really fun seeing that, and at the end, it's this big parade. It's like the big afterparty, and we have the game that we go to."

Sports events during homecoming included Crosstown Soccer, Volleyball against Billings Skyview, ending off with Football against the Gallatin Raptors.

GFHS Football Head Coach, Coda Tchida said "The parade is the beginning of the end to a great week that ends with the football game, which is the biggest thing of all. I love the parade. I think the kids get a lot of energy off that. Seeing all of the fans out, I think is great for Great Falls and Great Falls High, but it all ends at seven o'clock where we all hope to pack the stadium and get a big win for the Bison."

"I think the school pride is most important," said GFHS Football Assistant Coach, Malik Deloatch. "It was just beautiful the whole week. You see the kids really get to enjoy and show that there's a lot to appreciate being a Bison"

