'Blind Date With A Book' at Cassiopeia Books

GREAT FALLS — In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls is offering "blind dates" with a book.

Owner Millie Whalen has picked and wrapped a variety of books from the store. They range from $1 to $8.50.

All you’re told about the book when you buy it is the genre and the first sentence of the book.

Whalen said this is something many bookstores do in different ways so she decided to give it a try.

"It was fun because it's hard to find a book with a good first sentence, so I just sort of went through the shelves looking in different genres and tried to find used books, they're all used, with a good first line,” Whalen said.

You can also pick out your own book and have it wrapped.

Whalen said she will likely keep the books available through the end of February.

Cassiopeia Books is at 606 Central Avenue; click here to visit the website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

