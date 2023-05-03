Blood donation drive in Great Falls

You can help save lives by donating blood and get some treats in return at the "Give A Pint" blood drive in Great Falls on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Anyone who donates blood between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Great Falls Civic Center will receive coupons for a pint ice cream from Meadow Gold Dairy and a beverage from the Celtic Cowboy. They will also receive a $10 gift card via email to the merchant of their choice.

“There is no substitute for blood, so we rely on the generosity of our donors to keep hospital shelves stocked,” said Scott Shanahan, who helps organize Red Cross blood drives across northcentral Montana. “That’s why community drives like these are so important.”

To schedule an appointment to donate at the Give A Pint drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code GREAT FALLS, or call 800-733-2767.

