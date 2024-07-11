Body of missing Great Falls teen has been recovered from Lake Elwell

The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna has ended, as her body was found in Lake Elwell on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Kendall - 17 years old - was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on Saturday, June 15.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first-responders, but Kendall was not found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said a few days later: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

On Tuesday, July 9, a search team utilized underwater sonar and took a photo image of an object that resembled possible human remains.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said on Wednesday, July 10, that the team utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle and Flathead County divers attempted to locate the object at approximately 70 feet deep.

On Thursday, it was confirmed to be the body of Kendall, and her remains have been recovered.

Cory Reeves, the mayor of Great Falls, has been assisting in the search efforts, and shared on Facebook: "Mission Accomplished. RIP, Kendall."

Family members have been notified.

Her father Jacob Danna told MTN News earlier this week, prior to Kendall being found: “God does everything for a reason. I don't want to ask him why anymore. We just have to keep loving each other and keep loving our other children."

Jacob said they're indebted to the law enforcement officers who have been tirelessly searching for Kendall.

The Danna's oldest daughter Pyriel started a GoFundMe page to pay for any expenses when she is found for possible funeral arrangements.

With dozens of donors - some who left a name and others anonymous - the Dannas say they are are eternally grateful for all who have lent a hand.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla released the following information on Thursday afternoon:

On 7/11/24, Toole County Sheriff’s Office, Toole County Search and Rescue, Toole County Coroner, Gene and Sandy Ralston Underwater Recovery, Corey Reeves, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue conducted a recovery dive based on the photo image that was captured from July 9th.



After 26 days of searching, a combined team of Flathead County and a Toole County diver recovered and identified the object from the sonar image as 17-year-old Kendall Danna of Great Falls. The recovery team successfully brought Kendall to shore. She was turned over to the Toole County Coroner’s Office.



The search efforts from this recovery team were extraordinary and greatly appreciated during this tragic time. These types of incidents are something agencies never want to work, but in times of need, the resources offered to our communities become unlimited.



The Toole County Sheriff’s Office wants to send out our sincere condolences Kendall’s family and friends during this difficult time. We ask that you respect their privacy.



We want to again thank the following agencies and citizens assisting in the search.

· Toole County Search and Rescue

· Toole County Coroner’s Office

· Cascade County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

· Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

· Liberty County Fire Department

· Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks

· United States Border Patrol

· Flathead County Search and Rescue/ Two Bear Air

· Montana DES

· North Toole County Fire

· Several Private Citizens (Using Boats)

· iFly Big Sky







There is no word at this point on the official cause of death.

We will update you as we get more information.


