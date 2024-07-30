'Boil Water' advisory still in effect

GREAT FALLS — As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the precautionary "boil water" advisory remains in effect for some residents of Great Falls and Black Eagle.

Affected areas include: Skyline Addition North of Riverview Drive; north of Chicago Avenue in Black Eagle; northwest of Avenue E; north to Great Bear Avenue and Eagles Crossing.

A spokesperson for the city told KRTV late Tuesday morning that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has not yet lifted the advisory.

Click here for a zoom-able map of the affected areas.

Several days ago, officials said hydrant flushing in the affected areas was continuing, and daily sample collection at locations throughout the area of the break will continue until the order is lifted.

All water samples collected to date are within DEQ’s acceptable levels for drinking water, including negative results for bacterial testing.

In addition, the Cascade County North Water Fill Station (1428 36th Avenue NE) will be closed until until the city lifts the advisory. For more information about the fill station, call the Cascade County Public Works Office at 406-454-6920. During this time, people are asked to use one of the other two fill stations listed below:



West Station: 1605 8th Ave NW

South Station: 1100 21st Ave S

Water restrictions for the affected area were on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

If you have questions, call the city's Public Works Utilities Division at 406-727-8045, or the City Water Plant at 406-727-1325.

(JULY 24, 2024) The City of Great Falls water system experienced a water main break and a drop in pressure early on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in northeast Great Falls.

Repairs continue on Great Falls water main break

The break happened in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE and Sixth Street. The city said in a news release that due of the loss of pressure, it is unknown if contaminants could have infiltrated the distribution system.

In a news release at 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, the city issued a precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the affected areas.

The boil advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, July 30 (see below).

In addition, the Cascade County North Water Fill Station (1428 36th Avenue NE) will be closed until until the city lifts the advisory. During this time, people are asked to use one of the other two fill stations listed below:



West Station: 1605 8th Ave NW

South Station: 1100 21st Ave S

For more information about the fill station, call the Cascade County Public Works Office at 406-454-6920.

City officials also ask that residents in the affected areas refrain from unnecessary water usage including: irrigation, washing vehicles, cleaning sidewalks, etc. This restriction is in effect until Saturday, July 27.

The Public Works Utilities Division was able to repair the water main on Wednesday and restore service to all residences.

Complete site restoration such as street and sidewalk repairs are continuing.

Lab testing continues in accordance with guidelines from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and results to date are within normal limits.

Who is affected? Residents in the Skyline addition North of Riverview Drive; North of Chicago Avenue in Black Eagle; Northwest of Avenue E; North to Great Bear Avenue and Eagles Crossing. If you experienced a loss of water, or a loss of water pressure in the early morning hours on 7-23-24, you should take precautions and boil your water.

City of Great Falls

What should I do? Boil your water. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

What does this mean? As a precaution boil the water before consuming for one week - until July 30, 2024.

