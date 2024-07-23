'Boil water' order for some Great Falls residents

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Water System experienced a main break early on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and a drop in pressure which could have resulted in contamination of the water supply.

The break happened in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE and Sixth Street. The city said in a news release that due of the loss of pressure, it is unknown if contaminants could have infiltrated the distribution system.

This is a precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the affected areas. This boil water advisory is precautionary. Water system personnel have restored pressure and are repairing the affected water main.

Who is affected? Residents in the Skyline addition North of Riverview Drive; North of Chicago Avenue in Black Eagle; Northwest of Avenue E; North to Great Bear Avenue and Eagles Crossing. If you experienced a loss of water, or a loss of water pressure in the early morning hours on 7-23-24, you should take precautions and boil your water.

What should I do?

Boil your water. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

What does this mean? As a precaution boil the water before consuming for one week - until July 30, 2024.

What is being done? Bacteriological samples of the water will be collected.

We will update you if we get more information.

